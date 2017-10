Aug 14 (Reuters) - Jilin Province Huinan Changlong Bio-pharmacy Co Ltd :

* Qtrly turnover rmb156.4 million versus rmb147.4 million

* Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for six months ended

* Qtrly profit attributable to equity holders of company rmb37.5 million versus rmb36 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: