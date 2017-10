Oct 10 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION PHASE 1 CLEARANCE AND UPDATE

* ‍EUROPEAN COMMISSION CONFIRMED ON 9 OCTOBER 2017 THAT IT HAS CLEARED UNCONDITIONALLY ACQUISITION BY MICHAEL KORS BIDCO FOLLOWING A PHASE I REVIEW​

* ‍ALL CONDITIONS TO SCHEME RELATING TO MERGER CONTROL HAVE NOW BEEN SATISFIED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)