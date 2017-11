Nov 17 (Reuters) - Jinagsu Protruly Vision Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says 932.9 million shares held by shareholder Zhuang Min are waiting to freeze by Chongqing court for three years

* Says board approves to set up a working group to help restore company’s production and operation during trading halt period

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zKAGIa; bit.ly/2j1mgsQ

