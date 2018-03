March 5 (Reuters) - Jindal Stainless Ltd:

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO 12 BILLION RUPEES VIA ISSUE OF SECURITIES

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD TO INCREASE AGGREGATE LIMIT FOR INVESTMENT INTO CO BY FPIS TO UP TO 100 PERCENT OF PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL OF CO Source text - bit.ly/2FmWrAz Further company coverage: