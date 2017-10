Oct 9 (Reuters) - Jindal Steel And Power Ltd:

* Says divests oxygen plant assets at Raigarh and Angul units‍​‍​

* Says gets total consideration of INR 11.21 billion for deal

* Says consummated sale of oxygen plant assets with SREI Equipment Finance

* Says co & SREI Equipment Finance enters into lease back agreement of oxygen plant assets for continued operations by co

