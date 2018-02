Feb 6 (Reuters) - Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd:

* JINKOSOLAR ANNOUNCES PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF 3,600,000 AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES AND US$35 MILLION CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD - COMMENCES FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF 3.6 MILLION AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: