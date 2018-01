BRIEF-JinkoSolar Signs 1.75 GW Solar Module Supply Agreement In U.S.

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd:

* JINKOSOLAR SIGNS 1.75 GW SOLAR MODULE SUPPLY AGREEMENT IN THE U.S. AND ADVANCES PLANS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN THE U.S.

* JINKOSOLAR HOLDING - ‍UNDER MASTER AGREEMENT, JINKO U.S. WILL PROVIDE AROUND 1.75 GW OF HIGH EFFICIENCY SOLAR MODULES OVER ABOUT THREE YEARS​

* JINKOSOLAR HOLDING - ‍CO‘S UNIT JINKOSOLAR (U.S.) INC SIGNED MASTER SOLAR MODULE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH A U.S. COUNTERPARTY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: