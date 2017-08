Aug 1 (Reuters) - Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments And Management Ltd

* China Jin Mao (Group) proposes to issue short-term notes in national inter-bank market in PRC

* Total principal amount of short-term notes is expected to be RMB1 billion

* Proceeds raised from short-term notes are intended to be used to finance debt repayment of China Jin Mao for its mid-term notes​