March 2(Reuters) - Jinyuan Cement Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 65 percent stake in an environmental protection and technology firm for 44.2 million yuan

* Says it will invest 32.5 million yuan in the environmental protection and technology firm

* Says it will own 65 percent stake in the environmental protection and technology firm after the acquisition and investment

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/rkyvRZ

