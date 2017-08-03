FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-J&J says received subpoena in June from U.S. attorney's office

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson-

* J&J - in June 2017, co received a subpoena from the united states attorney's office for the district of Massachusetts‍​ - sec filing

* J&J - June subpoena seeks information regarding practices related to sterilization of depuy synthes spinal implants at three hospitals in boston

* J&J - June subpoena also seeks information regarding interactions of company employees with physicians at 3 boston hospitals

* J&J - expects restructuring actions in medical devices segment will result eliminations of about 4 to 6 percent of segment’s global workforce over next 18 months‍​

* J&J says about 2,100 positions have been eliminated of which 1,650 received separation payments since the restructuring announcement Source text: (bit.ly/2vxtsWk) Further company coverage:

