FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-J&J says received subpoena in June from U.S. attorney's office
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-J&J says received subpoena in June from U.S. attorney's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson-

* J&J - in June 2017, co received a subpoena from the united states attorney’s office for the district of Massachusetts‍​ - sec filing

* J&J - June subpoena seeks information regarding practices related to sterilization of depuy synthes spinal implants at three hospitals in boston

* J&J - June subpoena also seeks information regarding interactions of company employees with physicians at 3 boston hospitals

* J&J - expects restructuring actions in medical devices segment will result eliminations of about 4 to 6 percent of segment’s global workforce over next 18 months‍​

* J&J says about 2,100 positions have been eliminated of which 1,650 received separation payments since the restructuring announcement Source text: (bit.ly/2vxtsWk) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.