BRIEF-J.Jill Announces reports Q3 earnings per share $0.14

Dec 5 (Reuters) - J.Jill Inc:

* J.JILL, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q3 SALES $162 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $157.7 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q4 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06 TO $0.08

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72 TO $0.74

* SEES Q4 2017 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05 TO $0.07

* - FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2017, WE EXPECT TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES TO INCREASE 2.0% TO 4.0%

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES COMPARABLE STORE AND DIRECT TO CONSUMER SALES, DECREASED BY 0.6%

* - FOR FULL 2017 FISCAL YEAR, WE EXPECT TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES TO INCREASE 4.0% TO 5.0%

* SEES FULL 2017 FISCAL YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64 TO $0.66

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13