BRIEF-J.Jill updates Q3 fiscal 2017 guidance
#Regulatory News
October 11, 2017 / 8:48 PM / in 6 days

BRIEF-J.Jill updates Q3 fiscal 2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - J.Jill Inc

* J.Jill, Inc updates Q3 fiscal 2017 guidance

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 to $0.10

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.09

* J.Jill Inc - ‍for Q3 2017, company now expects total company comparable sales down 3 pct to down 5 pct​

* J.Jill Inc - ‍ for Q3 2017, company now expects a moderate decline in gross margin as compared to last year​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

