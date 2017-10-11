BRIEF-J.Jill updates Q3 fiscal 2017 guidance

Oct 11 (Reuters) - J.Jill Inc
* J.Jill, Inc updates Q3 fiscal 2017 guidance
* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 to $0.10
* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.09
* J.Jill Inc - for Q3 2017, company now expects total company comparable sales down 3 pct to down 5 pct
* J.Jill Inc - for Q3 2017, company now expects a moderate decline in gross margin as compared to last year
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: