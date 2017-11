BRIEF-JLT says doesn't expect recent natural disasters to impact FY outturn​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc:

* CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT IT WILL DELIVER FULL YEAR ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH MORE IN LINE WITH HISTORICAL RATES​

* DOES NOT EXPECT RECENT SERIES OF NATURAL DISASTERS AROUND WORLD TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON ITS 2017 FULL YEAR OUTTURN​

* CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE FY NET INVESTMENT LOSSES IN US SPECIALTY WILL REDUCE YOY, AS BUSINESS HEADS TOWARDS PROFITS IN 2019​

* ‍ON 2018, INITIAL MARKETPLACE RESPONSE TO EVENTS INCONSISTENT, PREMATURE TO DRAW CONCLUSIONS ON EFFECT IT MAY HAVE ON INSURANCE RATING ENVIRONMENT​