Nov 20 (Reuters) - Jmp Group Llc

* JMP Group announces pricing of senior notes

* Says unit priced an underwritten public offering of $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.25% senior notes due 2027​

* Says ‍notes will mature on November 15, 2027​

* Says ‍notes will bear interest at a rate of 7.25% per year​