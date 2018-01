BRIEF-J.M.Smucker U.S. Food And Beverage President To Retire

Jan 24 (Reuters) - J M Smucker Co:

* THE J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES

* J M SMUCKER CO SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR JUNE 29, 2018, RETIREMENT OF STEVEN OAKLAND, VICE CHAIR AND PRESIDENT, U.S. FOOD AND BEVERAGE

* J M SMUCKER CO SAYS JOSEPH STANZIANO WILL ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER, COFFEE, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 1, 2018

* J M SMUCKER-TINA FLOYD WILL ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER, CONSUMER FOODS, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 1, 2018