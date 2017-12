Dec 14 (Reuters) - JNANA THERAPEUTICS:

* JNANA THERAPEUTICS LAUNCHES WITH $50 MILLION SERIES A FINANCING TO TARGET THE CELL’S METABOLIC GATES

* JNANA THERAPEUTICS - POLARIS PARTNERS & AVALON VENTURES WERE JOINED IN SERIES A SYNDICATE BY VERSANT VENTURES, ABBVIE VENTURES & PFIZER RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT INNOVATE