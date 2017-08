June 12 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* John Flannery named chairman and CEO of GE

* General Electric CO - Jeff Bornstein named vice chair of GE; continues as CFO

* Says Jeff Immelt to remain chairman of board through December 31, 2017

* In addition, Jeff Bornstein, current CFO, has also been promoted to vice chair of GE