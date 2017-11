Nov 13 (Reuters) - John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd :

* NAV OF £1,219.6 MILLION AS AT 30 SEPT. 2017, INCLUDING £34.5 MILLION OF CASH ALLOCATED TO DIVIDEND THAT WAS PAID IN OCT 2017​

* NAV PER SHARE AS AT 30 SEPT 2017 OF 123.1 PENCE CUM-DIVIDEND (119.6 PENCE EX-DIVIDEND), UP 2.4% ON 31 DECEMBER 2016​

* PAID A DIVIDEND OF 3.48 PENCE PER SHARE IN OCTOBER 2017, RESULTING IN TOTAL DIVIDENDS PAID IN 2017 OF 6.96 PENCE PER SHARE​