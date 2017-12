BRIEF-John Wood Group Says Core Oil & Gas Market Continued To Present Challenges In 2017

Dec 13 (Reuters) - John Wood Group Plc:

* JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC SAYS CURRENTLY ESTIMATE THAT 2017 PROFORMA WOOD EBITA FROM CONTINUING BUSINESSES WILL BE IN REGION OF $590 MILLION TO $610 MILLION

* JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC SAYS NET DEBT AT 31 DECEMBER EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $1.8 BILLION

* CONTINUE TO COOPERATE WITH INVESTIGATION BY SFO, VOLUNTARY REQUESTS FOR INFORMATION FROM DOJ,SEC REGARDING AFW‘S PAST USE OF THIRD PARTY AGENTS

* NO MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN CO‘S INTERNAL INVESTIGATION INTO HISTORICAL ENGAGEMENT WITH UNAOIL SINCE UPDATE

* SAYS CORE OIL & GAS MARKET CONTINUED TO PRESENT CHALLENGES IN 2017

* SAYS RETAIN PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND POLICY AND INCREASED FIRST HALF DIVIDEND BY 3 PERCENT