17 days ago
BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson Q2 earnings per share $1.40
July 18, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson Q2 earnings per share $1.40

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* Johnson & Johnson reports 2017 second-quarter results:

* Q2 earnings per share $1.40

* Q2 sales $18.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $18.95 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.12 to $7.22

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.83 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 sales $75.8 billion to $76.1 billion

* J&J - ‍full-year adjusted EPS guidance increased to a range of $7.12 to $7.22​

* J&J says worldwide consumer sales of $3.5 billion for Q2 2017 represented an increase of 1.7% versus prior year

* J&J - ‍worldwide medical devices sales of $6.7 billion for Q2 2017 represented an increase of 4.9% versus prior year​

* J&J says worldwide pharmaceutical sales of $8.6 billion for Q2 2017 represented a decrease of 0.2% versus prior year

* J&J - excluding items, ‍on operational basis, Q2 worldwide sales increased 0.5%, domestic sales decreased 1.0% and international sales increased 2.0%​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $7.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J&J qtrly worldwide invokana/invokamet sales $‍​295 million versus $284 million in Q1

* J&J - qtrly worldwide velcade sales $ ‍​290 million versus $280 million in Q1 2017

* FY 2017 revenue view $75.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J&J - ‍second-quarter 2017 net earnings included after-tax intangible amortization expense of approximately $0.4 billion​

* Q2 worldwide remicade sales $‍1,530​ million versus $1,672 million in Q1 2017

* J&J - qtrly worldwide Zytiga sales $ 558‍​ million versus $523 million in Q1 2017

* J&J - ‍second-quarter 2017 net earnings included charge for after-tax special items of approximately $0.8 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

