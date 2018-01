BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson Reports 2017 Q4 Loss Of $3.99 Per Share

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* REPORTS 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS:

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $8.00 TO $8.20

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $80.6 BILLION TO $81.4 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 4.5 PERCENT

* J&J - 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER SALES OF $20.2 BILLION INCREASED 11.5%; EPS WAS A LOSS OF $3.99

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.72, REVENUE VIEW $20.07 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* J&J - ADJUSTED 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER EPS WAS $1.74

* J&J - ‍​ COMPANY RECORDS SPECIAL ITEM CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $13.6 BILLION RELATED TO RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION

* J&J - EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES FOR Q4 INCREASED 4.2%

* J&J - QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES OF $3,540 MILLION VERSUS $3,432 MILLION

* J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $271 MILLION VERSUS $273 MILLION IN Q3 2017

* J&J - QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES OF $9,681 MILLION VERSUS $8,232 MILLION

* J&J - EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTITURES, ON OPERATIONAL BASIS, DOMESTIC SALES ROSE 4.1% AND INTERNATIONAL SALES ROSE 4.3% IN QUARTER

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.87, REVENUE VIEW $80.70 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $755 MILLION VERSUS $669 MILLION IN Q3 2017

* J&J - QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES OF $6,974 MILLION VERSUS $6,442 MILLION

* J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,466 MILLION VERSUS $1,647 MILLION IN Q3

* J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $267 MILLION VERSUS $265 MILLION IN Q3 2017