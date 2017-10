Oct 10 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc:

* JOHNSTON PRESS - ‍APPROACHING LARGEST BONDHOLDERS REGARDING POTENTIAL FORMATION OF AD HOC COMMITTEE OF BONDHOLDERS TO PROGRESS STRATEGIC REVIEW FURTHER​

* JOHNSTON PRESS PLC - ‍"MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON OUR STRATEGIC REVIEW AND THIS IS AN IMPORTANT STEP IN MOVING THINGS FORWARD​" - CEO