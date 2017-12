Dec 4 (Reuters) - Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Says it enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Buchang Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Two entities will jointly inject capital in Hubei-based medical firm, owning 49 percent stake (the company) and 51 percent stake (Shandong Buchang Pharmaceuticals) in it respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jWSXPT

