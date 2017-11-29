FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jointown Pharmaceutical Group raises 3.6 bln yuan via private placement
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
North Korea
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 29, 2017 / 9:52 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Jointown Pharmaceutical Group raises 3.6 bln yuan via private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29(Reuters) - Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says co issues 183.2 million new shares and raises 3.6 billion yuan via private placement

* Says co’s top shareholder, a Shanghai-based firm’s stock in the co is diluted to 23.1 percent from 25.5 percent

* Says an investment firm raises stake in the co to 14.6 percent from 10.2 percent

* Says co plans to lower conversion price of convertible corporate bonds to 18.52 yuan from 18.65 yuan, effective Nov. 30

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CLyGS4; goo.gl/GhQ29Y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.