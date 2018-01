Jan 12 (Reuters) - Jolimark Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTED GROUP MAY RECORD FALL IN PROFIT FOR YEAR OF ABOUT BETWEEN 60 PCT & 90 PCT

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍ DECREASE IN SALES OF INVOICE PRINTERS AND INVESTMENTS IMPAIRMENT​