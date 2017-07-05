BRIEF-Jollibee Foods Corp clarifies on article in Business World Online

July 5 (Reuters) - Jollibee Foods Corp:

* Refers to article in Business World Online (internet edition) about Jollibee losses trademark case against Jolliville‍​

* Not aware of alleged statement issued on July 4 by Intellectual Property Office of Philippines director general

* Confirms director general recently issued a decision on 8 June overturning the earlier decision of bureau of legal affairs of IPOPHIL

* JFC continues to have exclusive rights to all Jollibee names, trademarks and products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: