Feb 13 (Reuters) - Jollibee Foods Corp:

* Q4 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF PARENT CO 1.98 BILLION PESOS, UP 11.7 PERCENT ‍​

* QTRLY REVENUE 37.06 BILLION PESOS 31.62 BILLION PESOS A YEAR AGO

* FOR 2018, ALLOTED 12 BILLION PESOS IN CAPEX FOR NEW STORES AND RENOVATION OF EXISTING STORES IN PHILIPPINES AND ABROAD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: