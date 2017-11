BRIEF-Jones Energy Announces It Is Evaluating Strategic And Financing Alternatives

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc:

* JONES ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES IT IS EVALUATING STRATEGIC AND FINANCING ALTERNATIVES

* JONES ENERGY - WORKING WITH CREDIT SUISSE TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC, FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES & TO ASSIST IN DETERMINING “MOST APPROPRIATE” COURSE

* JONES ENERGY - ‍TUDOR, PICKERING, HOLT & CO. WORKING WITH CO TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL DRILLING JVS OR “DRILLCO” ALTERNATIVES​

* JONES ENERGY INC - ‍RECEIVED INTEREST FROM POTENTIAL INVESTORS REGARDING POTENTIAL DRILLING JOINT VENTURES​