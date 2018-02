Feb 5 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc:

* JONES ENERGY, INC. PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE, 2017 YEAR-END RESERVES AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* JONES ENERGY INC - ‍Q4 2017 AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 21,200 BOE/D​

* JONES ENERGY INC - SEES INITIAL 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $150 MILLION

* JONES ENERGY INC - ‍2018 FULL-YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 19,300 TO 21,500 BOE/D​

* JONES ENERGY INC - ‍Q1 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 19,200 TO 21,400 BOE/D​