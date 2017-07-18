FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 days ago
BRIEF-Jones Energy says expects Q2 production of about 23.8 mboe/d
July 18, 2017 / 10:23 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Jones Energy says expects Q2 production of about 23.8 mboe/d

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc

* Jones Energy Inc - ‍Arkoma divestiture is anticipated to close on August 1, 2017​

* Jones Energy Inc - Jones Energy expects Q2 production of approximately 23.8 mboe/d, or 2.17 mmboe

* Jones Energy Inc - company believes it remains on pace to achieve its full year 2017 production guidance of 20,700 to 23,000 boe/d.

* Jones Energy Inc - ‍jones Energy deployed its second rig in merge as planned on July 1(st) and continues to anticipate adding a third rig by year-end​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

