BRIEF-Jones Lang Lasalle reports Q2 EPS of $1.71
August 2, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Jones Lang Lasalle reports Q2 EPS of $1.71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Jones Lang Lasalle Inc:

* JLL reports strong second-quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.82

* Q2 earnings per share $1.71

* Q2 revenue $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.76 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jones Lang Lasalle Inc qtrly fee revenue up 14 percent to $1.5 billion

* Jones Lang Lasalle - assets under management were $57.6 billion as of June 30, 2017, down one percent from $58.0 billion as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

