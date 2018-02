Feb 13 (Reuters) - AL DAWLIYAH FOR HOTELS AND MALLS CO :

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 1 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 5.3‍​ MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* FY NET OPERATING INCOME 3.5 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 4.6‍​ MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO Source: (bit.ly/2Eqs1hp) Further company coverage: