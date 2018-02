BRIEF-Joseph Stilwell Sent Demand Letter Dated Feb 23 To Hopfed Bancorp

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hopfed Bancorp Inc:

* JOSEPH STILWELL SENT DEMAND LETTER DATED FEB 23 TO HOPFED BANCORP INC - SEC FILING

* JOSEPH STILWELL SAYS DEMANDS HOPFED BANCORP BOARD TAKE ACTION AGAINST CO‘S ATTORNEYS, EDWARD CROSLAND AND GEORGE CARTER

* JOSEPH STILWELL SAYS DEMANDS HOPFED BANCORP BOARD TAKE ACTION AGAINST CO‘S ATTORNEYS FOR LEGAL MALPRACTICE AND SEEK DAMAGES IN EXCESS OF $1 MILLION TO CO

* JOSEPH STILWELL SAYS INTENDS TO NOMINATE CANDIDATE TO RUN FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR ON HOPFED BANCORP BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* JOSEPH STILWELL REPORTS 9.4 PERCENT STAKE IN HOPFED BANCORP INC AS OF FEBRUARY 23