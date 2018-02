Feb 27 (Reuters) - JOST Werke AG:

* ‍ADJUSTED EBIT ROSE SIGNIFICANTLY DURING REPORTING PERIOD BY 23% TO EUR 76.4 MILLION (2016: EUR 61.9 MILLION​

* FY ‍SALES UP 11% TO EUR 701.3 MILLION​

* FURTHER SALES AND EARNINGS GROWTH EXPECTED IN 2018

* ‍AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 nET DEBT MORE THAN HALVED TO EUR 113.3 MILLION​