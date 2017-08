June 6 (Reuters) - Joules Group Plc

* Joules Group Plc - ‍FY group revenues increased by 19.6% year on year to £157.0 million​

* Joules Group Plc - ‍board anticipates reporting a strengthening in group FY gross margin against prior year​

* Joules Group Plc - ‍board anticipates reporting FY17 group profit before tax comfortably ahead of its previous expectations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: