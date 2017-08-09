BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics reports Q2 loss of $0.11/shr

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jounce Therapeutics Inc
* Jounce Therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jounce Therapeutics Inc - reiterates financial guidance previously provided for full year 2017
* Jounce Therapeutics Inc - expects to use approximately $100.0 to $120.0 million in cash for full year 2017
* Jounce Therapeutics Inc qtrly collaboration revenue-related party $20.3 million