BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics reports Q2 loss of $0.11/shr
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 10:43 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics reports Q2 loss of $0.11/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jounce Therapeutics Inc

* Jounce Therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jounce Therapeutics Inc - ‍ reiterates financial guidance previously provided for full year 2017​

* Jounce Therapeutics Inc - ‍ expects to use approximately $100.0 to $120.0 million in cash for full year 2017​

* Jounce Therapeutics Inc qtrly ‍collaboration revenue-related party $20.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

