Dec 8 (Reuters) - Joy City Property Ltd:

* UNITS OF CO TO DISPOSE COFCO HOTEL (BEIJING) THROUGH PUBLIC SALE ON SHANGHAI EQUITY EXCHANGE FOR RMB1.36 BILLION

* TIANFU FUND MANAGEMENT (BUYER) TO ALSO REPAY SHAREHOLDERS’ LOANS OF RMB895,600 & LOANS OWING TO GROUP OF ABOUT RMB622.7 MILLION

* DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ENTERED INTO ON OR BEFORE 31 DEC 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: