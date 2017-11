Nov 24 (Reuters) - JPEL PRIVATE EQUITY LTD:

* ‍SALE OF CELERION​

* ‍ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANY CELERION HOLDINGS, INC. HAS PARTNERED WITH COURT SQUARE CAPITAL PARTNERS​

* ‍COURT SQUARE INVESTING IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CELERION MANAGEMENT TEAM , WHO WILL CONTINUE TO OWN A MINORITY INTEREST IN COMPANY

* ‍AS PART OF TRANSACTION, JPEL RECEIVED PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY USD $44.5 MILLION​