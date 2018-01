BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase Makes Long-Term U.S. Investment In Employees, Branch Expansion And Local Economic Growth

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMORGAN CHASE MAKES LONG-TERM U.S. INVESTMENT IN EMPLOYEES, BRANCH EXPANSION AND LOCAL ECONOMIC GROWTH

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - INCREASING WAGES TO BETWEEN $15 AND $18/HOUR FOR 22,000 EMPLOYEES

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - OPENING UP TO 400 NEW CHASE BRANCHES IN NEW CITIES AND STATES

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - ANNOUNCED A $20 BILLION, FIVE-YEAR INVESTMENT

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - INCREASING LOANS TO CUSTOMERS SEEKING AFFORDABLE HOMES BY 25 PERCENT TO $50 BILLION

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - HIRING 4,000 EMPLOYEES IN NEW U.S. MARKETS AND FOR HOME LENDING, SMALL BUSINESS GROWTH

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - INCREASING “COMMUNITY-BASED PHILANTHROPIC INVESTMENTS” BY 40 PERCENT TO $1.75 BILLION OVER FIVE YEARS

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - INCREASING SMALL BUSINESS LENDING BY $4 BILLION AS PART OF ITS $20 BILLION INVESTMENT

* JPMORGAN CHASE - ACCELERATING AFFORDABLE HOUSING LENDING BY RAISING MORTGAGE LENDING IN LOW-AND MODERATE-INCOME COMMUNITIES

* JPMORGAN CHASE - ALSO ACCELERATING AFFORDABLE HOUSING LENDING BY “ACCELERATING COMMERCIAL LENDING TO BUILD AFFORDABLE HOUSING”

* JPMORGAN CHASE - WILL REDUCE MEDICAL PLAN DEDUCTIBLES BY $750/YEAR FOR EMPLOYEES MAKING LESS THAN $60,000

* JPMORGAN - LONG-TERM INVESTMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE PARTLY BY RECENT CHANGES TO U.S. CORPORATE TAX SYSTEM

* JPMORGAN - LONG-TERM INVESTMENT IS ALSO MADE POSSIBLE PARTLY BY A “MORE CONSTRUCTIVE REGULATORY AND BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT”

* JPMORGAN - INTENDS TO EXPAND TO 15-20 NEW MARKETS IN SEVERAL NEW STATES OVER NEXT 5 YRD