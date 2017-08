BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase Q2 earnings per share $1.82

July 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMorgan Chase reports second-quarter 2017 net income of $7.0 billion, or $1.82 per share ‍​

* Q2 average core loans up 8 percent YOY and 2 pecrent QOQ

* Q2 ROTCE 14 percent versus 13 percent in Q1

* Q2 tangible book value per share $53.29, up 6 percent

* Q2 adjusted expense of $14.4 billion versus $14.8 billion in Q1

* Q2 Consumer & Community Banking average deposits of $640 billion, up 10 percent

* Qtrly net revenue was $26.4 billion, up 5 percent

* JPMorgan's Dimon says "the U.S. consumer remains healthy, evidenced in our strong underlying performance in Consumer & Community Banking"

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $1.2 billion, down from $1.4 billion in the prior-year quarter‍​

* Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.5 percent at Q2-end versus 12.4 percent at Q1-end

* Qtrly mortgage banking net revenue was $1.4 billion, down 26 percent‍​

* Q2 adjusted overhead ratio 56 percent versus 58 percent in Q1

* Assets under management at Q2-end were $1.9 trillion, up 11 percent

* Qtrly equity markets revenue was down 1 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.58, revenue view $24.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2Q17 results included a $406 million after-tax benefit from a legal settlement‍​