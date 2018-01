Jan 4 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMORGAN CHASE ANNOUNCES ADJUSTMENTS TO WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE AND WARRANT SHARE NUMBER

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.764/SHARE FROM $41.834/SHARE

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - WARRANT SHARE NUMBER WILL BE INCREASED TO 1.02 FROM 1.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: