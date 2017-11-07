FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jrjr33 says ‍on October 31, 2017, Michael Bishop provided co with notice of his resignation from co's board
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 11:43 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Jrjr33 says ‍on October 31, 2017, Michael Bishop provided co with notice of his resignation from co's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Jrjr33 Inc:

* Jrjr33 Inc - ‍on October 31, 2017, Michael Bishop provided co with notice of his resignation from company’s board of directors - SEC filing​

* Jrjr33- ‍Bishop’s resignation due to court action he intended to take for non-payment of money he claims is owed to him/one of cos under his control​

* Jrjr33 Inc - ‍company filed a complaint against Bishop and Actitech LP in Dallas County, Texas on November 3, 2017 for several claims​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zCN514) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.