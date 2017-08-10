FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JSB confirms to issue 67,600 shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities
August 10, 2017 / 6:44 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-JSB confirms to issue 67,600 shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - JSB Co Ltd

* Says it received a notice from Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., confirming share subscription

* Says it will issue 67,600 shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

* Says Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Will pay 200.1 million yen

* Subscription date on Aug. 14 and payment date on Aug. 15

* Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Lioq9s

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

