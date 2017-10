BRIEF-JSE says HY HEPS fell 16 pct to 488.9 cents

Aug 3 (Reuters) - JSE Ltd

* HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS) DECREASED BY 16% TO 488.9C

* HY REVENUE OF 1.08 BILLION RAND VERSUS 1.18 BILLION RANG YEAR AGO

* JSE - CONSULTATION PROCESS COULD RESULT IN RETRENCHMENT OF APPROXIMATELY 60 PEOPLE (14% OF HEADCOUNT) FROM JSE‘S CURRENT FULL-TIME STAFF COMPLEMENT DURING 2017

* RETRENCHMENTS WOULD RESULT IN ‍SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY R100 MILLION WILL REFLECT FROM 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* BOARD MAKES NO PROJECTIONS REGARDING GROUP‘S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* HY PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 584.7 MILLION RAND VERSUS 689.6 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO