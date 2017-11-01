FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JSW Energy exec says actively looking at reducing net debt substantially in fiscal
November 1, 2017 / 10:53 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-JSW Energy exec says actively looking at reducing net debt substantially in fiscal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - JSW Energy Ltd joint MD and CEO Prashant Jain speaking at a press conference:

* Overcapacity concerns in thermal power plants are receding

* Board has decided to set up 7 MW of solar power capacity‍​

* Company is working to switch to domestic coal in coming quarters

* Long term strategy is to have more long term power sales agreements

* Secured a credit line for up to 100 MW of rooftop solar

* Exec says co will secure domestic coal mines in upcoming coal block options

* Exec says actively looking at reducing net debt substantially in fiscal year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)

