Oct 20 (Reuters) - JSW Group:

* Signs MoU with government of Uttarakhand for reconstruction & restoration of Kedarnath‍​‍​

Source text - JSW Group, today, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Government of Uttarakhand to contribute their mite towards the reconstruction and restoration of Kedarnath. Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone to mark the commencement of the reconstruction & restoration projects.

Further company coverage: