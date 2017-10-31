BRIEF-JSW Steel exec says second half of FY will be better than first for sector

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Seshagiri Rao, joint MD and group CFO, JSW Group speaking at post-earnings press conference:

* Exec says will achieve 16.5 million tonnes of production‍​ in current fiscal

* Exec says second half of FY will be better than first half for steel sector

* Exec says co will see better steel pricing scenario in Oct-Dec quarter

* Exec says co sees Chinese imports are now 8 percent expensive than domestic steel

* Exec says “expecting that cap on producing iron ore from Karnataka will be increased very soon”

* Exec says when cap is increased in Karnataka, within two months will bring into production at two mines

* Exec says impact of coking coal price fall will be seen by fourth quarter

* Exec says will also start 3 more mines within six months after cap is increased in Karnataka

* Exec says all five mines in Karnataka can together contribute 4.7 million tonnes of iron ore to JSW

* Exec says will start U.S. Coking coal mine in three months

* Exec says looking for opportunities for buying steel assets in Italy and rest of Europe Further company coverage: (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)