FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-JSW Steel proposes slurry pipe line to transport iron ore and coal in Karnataka
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Neymar denies money was motivation for record deal
SPORTS
Neymar denies money was motivation for record deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 29, 2017 / 6:01 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-JSW Steel proposes slurry pipe line to transport iron ore and coal in Karnataka

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd

* Says JSW Steel proposes slurry pipe line to transport iron ore and coal in Karnataka

* Says slurry pipeline can be set up within 24 months at an estimated cost of 21 billion rupees

* Is exploring feasibility to set up slurry pipelines for transporting coal from coastal Karnataka to Vijayanagar works

* Strategic project will enable co to source almost 50% of current requirement of iron ore at Vijayanagar works from outside Karnataka

* Will work towards establishing the slurry pipeline in a time bound manner Source text: (bit.ly/2t2QMqX) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.