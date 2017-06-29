BRIEF-JSW Steel proposes slurry pipe line to transport iron ore and coal in Karnataka

June 29 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd

* Says JSW Steel proposes slurry pipe line to transport iron ore and coal in Karnataka

* Says slurry pipeline can be set up within 24 months at an estimated cost of 21 billion rupees

* Is exploring feasibility to set up slurry pipelines for transporting coal from coastal Karnataka to Vijayanagar works

* Strategic project will enable co to source almost 50% of current requirement of iron ore at Vijayanagar works from outside Karnataka

* Will work towards establishing the slurry pipeline in a time bound manner