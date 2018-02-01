BRIEF-JTEC announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Feb. 28

Feb 1 (Reuters) - JTEC Corp

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Feb. 28, 2018, under the symbol “3446”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 1 million common shares, comprised of newly issued 500,000 shares and privately held 500,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,170 yen per share with total offering amount will be 2.17 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, Nomura Securities Co Ltd and SBI Securities Co Ltd included nine securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ngzqDH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)